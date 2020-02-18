Margot Robbie has spoken out about her friendship with Prince Harry, saying she understands how difficult it can be to uproot yourself and move across the world. Getty

“I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world."

Margot, who rose to fame in the long running Australian soap Neighbours, moved to the UK, where she met her now-husband Tom Ackerley.

The blonde beauty went on to say that while she found it extremely difficult to move across the world, she “had her reasons” and it was ultimately something she had to do.

Margot said she understands that Harry’s decision to move overseas isn’t something that would have been taken light Getty

She added: “It isn’t something taken lightly. If [Harry and Meghan] are going to spend more time in LA, we would love to have dinner with them.”

Margot’s royal revelation comes after her latest flick Birds of Prey came under fire for its unusually long title after a disappointing opening weekend.

The DC Comics spinoff, which stars and is produced by Margot, was originally called Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

However, the studio has now shortened the title to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey to make it easier for fans to recognise, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The film opened in first place but below expectations with $33.3 million domestically in the US, according to studio estimates.

It was an obvious letdown as the superhero flick had been expected to open to about $50 million.