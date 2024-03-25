Marcia was rushed to hospital after a medical emergency on the set of Australian Idol on March 24th. Channel Seven

Idol co-host Ricki-Lee Coulter revealed the sad news to viewers tuning in from home at the beginning of the episode.

"You will have spotted that we are missing someone very important and very special to the Idol family. Unfortunately, Marcia is unwell and unable to join us tonight," she shared.

Marcia's fellow judge Kyle Sandilands shed some more light on the situation: "Sorry, sorry. That's a real downplay. She was taken out of here in an ambulance," he revealed to a stunned audience.

"Just so everyone knows. She's fine. She's well. But she didn't just ring up with a headache. She went down."

It is unclear if Marcia will be well enough to appear alongside her fellow judges in tonight's grand finale. Channel Seven

Shortly after, Marcia shared a message on social media, providing her almost 40,000 followers an update on her health.

"I'm very sorry that I'm not there with you all tonight. It's been a big few days of work and I was feeling a little unwell. I'm resting up now so I can be back with you all tomorrow night."

While Marcia remains hopeful of making an appearance it is currently unclear if she will join the judging panel for tonight's grand finale where Denvah Baker-Moller, Amy Reeves, or Dylan Wright will be awarded the title of Australian Idol for 2024.