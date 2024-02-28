Dylan Wright. Channel Seven

Speaking of winning, Dylan Wright is currently the fan favourite to win, with odds of $1.83 to take home the competition.

After his emotional acoustic initial audition of Crowded House classic Better Be Home Soon which he dedicated to his late mother, it was clear the painter from Bangalow was one to watch in the competition.

And with incredible follow-up performances such as his mesmerizing take on Walking on Memphis and I'm Gonna Be (500 miles), we are certain he will continue to go far!

Denvah Baker-Moller. Channel Seven

Tailing closely behind is country crooner Denvah Baker-Moller with odds of $2.25 to win the title of Australian Idol for 2024.

The Rockhampton native was described as an "Aussie Taylor Swift" by the judges after her initial audition of Pony by Kasey Chambers and frankly, they're not wrong.

With a discernable lilt to her voice, the 23-year-old certainly will be one to watch as the competition progresses and she continues to demonstrate her impressive vocal abilities.

Amy Reeves. Channel Seven

Rounding out the potential top three is 24-year-old Amy Reeves from Broome.

With her diva-esque vocal skills, beaming personality, and stage presence to match, this small-town girl clearly knows a thing or two about entertaining an audience!

It's no wonder that fans are placing their odds behind the singer who currently has odds of $5.00 to win.