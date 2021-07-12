The couple's posts together have dwindled. Instagram

The most telling sign the couple have split is in Patrick’s follower count as it appears the reality star has unfollowed everyone including Belinda.

The personal trainer recently revealed he and Belinda had been separated due to COVID, which, in these times, is a sound and probably cause for the lack of loved-up posts.

“Bel is currently in quarantine, so I can't see her for a while. But here's a short cute video of our time on MAFS,” he wrote, alongside a compilation clip.

Is it over for the couple? Instagram

Patrick recently underwent a transformation that’s become almost synonymous with a reality TV stint: He got a shiny new set or porcelain veneers.

He unveiled his new smile via Instagram along with an update on what life has been like after the show.

Pat and Jake show off their new smiles. Instagram

"Thank you, thank you, thank you and thank you!" the personal trainer began.

"Putting yourself onto a show like MAFS, you open the floodgates to people’s opinions about you from all over Australia and can experience first hand what trolling can do."

This year Married At First Sight ended with not one but three couples pursuing relationships in the real world.

Along with Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight and Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson, Patrick and Belinda are very much still together and in love, clearly.

