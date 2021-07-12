"We would like to address the current rumours of our split and can confirm we have gone our separate ways." Nine

"We appreciate all the love and support we have received through our journey," the message continued.

Rumours of their break up first started after a noticeable absence from one another’s social media pages.

It’s been just over a month since the couple last appeared together on Patrick’s Instagram, with a photo of the two walking through a park together and the caption: "I guess reality TV can work”.

Meanwhile, Belinda hadn't featured Patrick on her social media since late May.

Belinda and Patrick both took to their Instagram Stories to confirm their split. Instagram

The most telling sign that the couple had split was in Patrick’s follower count as it appears the reality star has unfollowed everyone including Belinda.

The personal trainer recently revealed he and Belinda had been separated due to COVID.

“Bel is currently in quarantine, so I can't see her for a while. But here's a short cute video of our time on MAFS,” he wrote, alongside a compilation clip.

Patrick recently revealed a new dental makeover. Instagram

The news comes after Patrick recently debuted his dental makeover, where he invested in a porcelain set of veneers after his stint on the reality TV show.

"Not going to lie, after seeing my teeth on MAFS I realised how bad they were and started to get self conscious about my smile," Patrick revealed on Instagram.

"I did get a lot of negative comments about my teeth but it was when I personally started to dislike them that it started to bother me."