In her Instagram story, she is wearing orange sweatpants and a white bralette with the caption that joked, “Bathroom is nearly done! So am I”. Instagram

Earlier in her pregnancy, she announced that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum when she was just five weeks pregnant.

She said, “But at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is like 24/7."

“I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee."

The reality TV star’s condition got so bad that she was constantly in and out of hospital, shedding a whopping 10 kilos in just five weeks as she tried to manage the condition.

Fortunately, Martha has since found a doctor who has been able to prescribe medication that has her feeling “human again”.

She recently shared some more snaps with the caption, “2023 so far”, that included a selfie of her in bed with a flannel on her head and being in hospital with her partner Michael.