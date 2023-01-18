Earlier in her pregnancy, she announced that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum when she was just five weeks pregnant.
She said, “But at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is like 24/7."
“I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee."
The reality TV star’s condition got so bad that she was constantly in and out of hospital, shedding a whopping 10 kilos in just five weeks as she tried to manage the condition.
Fortunately, Martha has since found a doctor who has been able to prescribe medication that has her feeling “human again”.
She recently shared some more snaps with the caption, “2023 so far”, that included a selfie of her in bed with a flannel on her head and being in hospital with her partner Michael.