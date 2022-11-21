“Producers thought the show was starting to feel stagnant with the same format and tasks each year, so they’ve completely flipped everything this time around.” Nine

“Producers thought the show was starting to feel stagnant with the same format and tasks each year, so they’ve completely flipped everything this time around.”

The source says that the 2023 cast has almost one million followers between them and some are already classed as celebrities.

Producers are hoping this will equate to record-breaking ratings and attract more younger viewers than ever before,” the source says to Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Every year there's pressure to be bigger than the season prior and having a cast full of people already comfortable on camera, who know how to perform, also makes it easier for drama to unfold.”

What celebrities will be on MAFS?

Amongst the 2023 celebrities are Big Brother UK star Evelyn Ellis, TikTok star Janelle Han, Influencer and entrepreneur Melinda Willis and Actor Shannon Adams.

When does MAFS 2023 air?

The 10th season of MAFS is predicted to start in early 2023. Final dates are yet to be announced.