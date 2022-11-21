"they’ve completely flipped everything this time around"
- by
Jess Clarke
Just when you thought Married at First Sight couldn't get any more explosive from the last season, 2023 will bring even more fuel to the fire.
To keep the format of the show ‘fresh’, producers have introduced a shocking new twist which will bring even more drama.
An inside source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the new twist for the 10th season wasn't well received by the participants of the show.
The new twist is that there will be celebrities entering the experiment in an attempt to find love.
“Halfway through the experiment, they introduced one twist that has never been done before, which the couples described as evil. Some participants even threatened to quit and everyone has been sworn to secrecy,” the source says.
“Producers thought the show was starting to feel stagnant with the same format and tasks each year, so they’ve completely flipped everything this time around.”
Nine
The source says that the 2023 cast has almost one million followers between them and some are already classed as celebrities.
Producers are hoping this will equate to record-breaking ratings and attract more younger viewers than ever before,” the source says to Yahoo Lifestyle.
“Every year there's pressure to be bigger than the season prior and having a cast full of people already comfortable on camera, who know how to perform, also makes it easier for drama to unfold.”
What celebrities will be on MAFS?
Amongst the 2023 celebrities are Big Brother UK star Evelyn Ellis, TikTok star Janelle Han, Influencer and entrepreneur Melinda Willis and Actor Shannon Adams.
Instagram
When does MAFS 2023 air?
The 10th season of MAFS is predicted to start in early 2023. Final dates are yet to be announced.