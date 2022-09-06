The reality stars revealed the reason behind their social media absence. Instagram

She and Michael shared the happy news with followers on Monday night, posting a joint video where Martha was positively glowing.

"It's been a minute since we've been online, so we wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement, and that is that Martha is pregnant," Michael began.

The pair discovered Martha was pregnant while visiting Rome, Italy not long after Michael opened a fortune cookie on a night out with friends that read "A new baby is coming into your family.”

But Martha added that it hasn’t been the “exciting wonderful time” she hoped for, as she’s been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

"The pair discovered Martha was pregnant while visiting Rome."

"I don't want to sound like I am complaining, we are so excited, we are so happy. It was a complete surprise,” she explained.

"But at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is like 24/7."

Martha continued: “I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee."

The reality TV star’s condition got so bad that she was constantly in and out of hospital, shedding a whopping 10 kilos in just five weeks as she tried to manage the condition.

Fortunately, Martha has since found a doctor who has been able to prescribe medication that has her feeling “human again”.

Though fans were worried about Martha’s illness when she and Michael first returned to Australia, the couple said they didn’t want to share the news that they were expecting until she was further along in the pregnancy.

We kind of just had to disappear offline and give a couple of excuses, and there were a lot of people that were concerned," he added before thanking followers for all their kind messages.

Famous friends flooded their announcement with congratulations, including fellow MAFS alums like Domenica Calarco and Jules Robinson.

“SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. so glad to see you're feeling better now beautiful xxxxx” Domenica wrote as Jules added, “Congratulations! Hope you feel better soon.”

Michael and Martha have been together since they were matched on MAFS in 2018 and got engaged in 2021.

