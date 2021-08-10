This follower was bold to say the least. Instagram

"This is such a bold question," an amused Booka said, before dishing the dirt. "He was OK. He was blessed though, if you get my drift."

And, just in case anyone was confused, the 31-year-old added: "Size wise".

In the same Q&A, Booka also revealed that she and Brett no longer keep in touch when a fan asked if they are still friends.

"We haven’t spoken since the last episode of MAFS aired on TV so I guess probably not."

Booka and Brett were the show's golden couple, until things went downhill. Channel Nine

The former reality star, however, remains adamant on not having regrets in her life. And the same goes for MAFS, telling her followers that she feels as though "life has been pretty cool since doing (the reality show)".

At the start of Booka and Brett's on-screen fling, the pair seemed unbreakable. However, after some relationship mishaps, the pair ultimately went their separate ways.

Following her exit from the show, the musician revealed why the pair didn't work out.

"What ultimately led to Brett and I having to separate was when I found out that Brett had been saying things about me that I found to be really cruel and unfair," Booka told Nine.

"It made me feel ashamed that I'd shared my proudest moments with him. When I started to feel embarrassed and upset that I even bothered to share anything, it was never going to recover from that point."

