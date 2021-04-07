Speaking to Nine in an exit interview, Booka explained that, despite the fact the pair rekindled things on the retreat, it really just reinforced the fact that she no longer felt romantic feelings toward Brett. And she hadn't since the letter.

"What ultimately led to Brett and I having to separate was when I found out that Brett had been saying things about me that I found to be really cruel and unfair" Booka said.

"It made me feel ashamed that I'd shared my proudest moments with him."

"When I started to feel embarrassed and upset that I even bothered to share anything, it was never going to recover from that point. "

Things went downhill for Brett and Booka after Booka received a harsh letter from Patrick in feedback week. Channel Nine

Despite being hurt by Brett's actions, the pair left the experiment as amicable as ever and remain friends. Phew, we're glad to hear it.

However, the musician just couldn't help but write a cheeky diss track about the whole debacle in a song called Patrick.

Lyrics include: "Thank you Patrick, for being a dog. Thank you Patrick, for stirring the pot."

And that's not the only MAFS tune Booka has penned, oh no. The mental health charity worker has gone and released a whole album on Spotify.

Despite their differences, Brett and Booka left the experiment amicably. Channel Nine

Some tracks are called: Brett, Songs I wrote for my husband to rap over but he changed his mind lol and Toxic grooms are a mark on our shoe (cough, Bryce, cough).

Well, it seems that even if she hasn't found love from the experiment, Booka has at least been creatively inspired. Hopefully she'll make some cash from her new tunes while she is still searching for the love of her life.

