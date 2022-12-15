And now babies have entered the Villa! If you missed episode 26 of Love Island Australia, all the remaining couples were given a baby to look after as a challenge.

This year’s season of Love Island Australia has been filled with twists and turns; multiple shock bombshells (like last year’s Love Island winners Tina and Mitch entering the Villa), wild dumpings (remember when Jordan and Austen sent OG Holly home instead of bombshell Maddy?) and romantic shoeys (thanks Al Perkins)...

Not real babies, of course; they were given creepy baby toys. And each toy featured an image of a face that had been created with AI to look like a mixture of each couple. So for instance, the AI took an image of Claudia’s face and an image of Austen’s face and mixed them together to create a baby’s face…

Sounds cute right? Wrong. The results were truly terrifying. The stuff of nightmares in all honesty.

It didn’t help that none of the Islanders were particularly good at looking after their offspring.