This year’s season of Love Island Australia has been filled with twists and turns; multiple shock bombshells (like last year’s Love Island winners Tina and Mitch entering the Villa), wild dumpings (remember when Jordan and Austen sent OG Holly home instead of bombshell Maddy?) and romantic shoeys (thanks Al Perkins)...
And now babies have entered the Villa! If you missed episode 26 of Love Island Australia, all the remaining couples were given a baby to look after as a challenge.
Not real babies, of course; they were given creepy baby toys. And each toy featured an image of a face that had been created with AI to look like a mixture of each couple. So for instance, the AI took an image of Claudia’s face and an image of Austen’s face and mixed them together to create a baby’s face…
Sounds cute right? Wrong. The results were truly terrifying. The stuff of nightmares in all honesty.
It didn’t help that none of the Islanders were particularly good at looking after their offspring.
Callum dressed his baby up in Gucci sneakers...
Nine
Mitch hid Claudia and Austen’s baby in the bathtub. Madeline dropped her and Callum’s baby within the first five minutes. Al and Jess couldn’t fit a bottle in their baby’s mouth so they drank the milk and then spat it into their baby’s mouth like it was a baby bird…
Despite all the chaos, looking after the scary-looking baby toys did bring all of the Love Island couples closer together; Al and Jess even spoke about having real kids in the future.
Read on to see all of the couple’s creepy AI-created baby faces.