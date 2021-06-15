Lord Alan Sugar has claimed he doesn't believe Meghan Markle with regards to her claims about mental health. Channel Nine

He continued: "I should imagine that the Queen has had many visits and indeed some other members of the family, have had many visits from doctors.

"They’re very private and confidential and very carefully conducted. For that reason, and that reason alone, I don’t believe her."

And this isn't the first time that Sugar has hit out at the duchess.

Sugar has previously hit out at Meghan Markle. Getty

Despite having publicly slammed British presenter Piers Morgan on multiple occasions, when it comes to some of his controversial views on Meghan Markle, Lord Alan Sugar is on his side.

Back in March, the boss tweeted: "A rare occasion, I don't often agree with @piersmorgan but I am with him in respect to Meghan. I don't like her and I feel for Harry."

This opinion is a complete 180 from his views back in January 2020, when the reality star defended Meghan against one of Piers' tirades.

After the British presenter suggested that "Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashion-wannabes bring down the Monarchy", Sugar was quick to call Piers out.

"Why don't you come clean @piersmorgan, Sugar tweeted. "Tell your followers what you have against Meghan. Fact is she blew you out. You groveled to take her to your pub once and since then she has not answered your grovelling calls. Had she acknowledged you it would be a different story."