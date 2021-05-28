Meghan made the distressing revelation during her tell-all with Oprah. CBS

Now, in the latest episode of Harry’s new series with Oprah, The Me You Can't See, The Prince revealed how he dealt with the revelation and how it has prepared him to handle those kinds of conversations in future.

“So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don't feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice,” Harry stated.

“But what you [want] to say is "You're there". Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”

Harry got candid about the distressing time. AppleTV

Reflecting on the moment Meghan told him she had suicidal thoughts, before an engagement at Royal Albert Hall in January 2019, the Prince confessed he is “ashamed” of his response.

“I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it,” Harry revealed.

“And of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle and then we had to get changed to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event.

“Then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything's okay.”