Paul Fenech will join the 2022 cast for SAS Australia. Instagram

However, Paul is seen to come into conflict with Locky, who is seen criticising the filmmaker.

“If we’re in a team, I don’t trust you,” Locky says at one point.

“Oh my god Pauly, you’re a liability,” he later adds.

Locky reportedly took training for SAS Australia very seriously, with his social media showing many a video of him sweating it out in order to prepare for the show.

One video has him doing squats with girlfriend Irena Srbinovska on his shoulders, while Irena has also posted about her pride in Locky’s dedication.

Locky with his supportive girlfriend, Irena. Instagram

“Over the last few months I have seen you work harder than I have ever seen work their body. You have also eaten more food than I have ever seen anyone consume,” she joked on Instagram in October, right before Locky went off to film the series.

“I am so proud of you, good luck babe @locklangilbert no matter how far you go I am proud but I know you can make it to the end!”

“You are truly dedicated to this … good luck my love,” she finished.

Locky reading Ant Middleton's book in preparation for the show. Instagram

Locky and Irena met on season eight of The Bachelor in 2020, where Irena was Locky’s chosen winner at the very end.

They have since remained in a strong and loving relationship, seeming to go from strength to strength, supporting each other through a devastating miscarriage and ongoing border closures, resulting in Irena being separated from her family in Melbourne.

The two now live together in Perth, where Irena works full-time as a nurse.

We’re very much looking forward to Locky’s next reality TV round, and keen to see if he and Paul Fenech can reach an agreement and make a friendship work!

