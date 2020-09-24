Irena Srbinovska (left) has been the clear favourite to win The Bachelor all season, with the brunette beauty openly professing her feelings for Locky Gilbert, 30 (centre). Ten

It was shock revelation, which could have gone either way – given how Locky struggled to choose and seemingly broke Bachelor code telling both ladies he loved them.

After treating Irena to a fun-filled day of off-road driving, followed by an intimate hot tub experience, Locky couldn’t help but say how he was feeling.

“I have fallen in love with you,” Locky told the 31-year-old nurse, who was seemingly delighted to finally hear the words come out of the hunk’s mouth.

And despite telling Bella the same three words and having a mini meltdown ahead of the final rose ceremony, the 30-year-old finally had an epiphany of sorts.

That said, the decision almost broke the bachelor, who at one point said through tears: “How am I meant to do it? You don't break up with someone you love!”

Locky even enlisted the help of his “mamma bear” to help him make the right decision, but after meeting both girls – in rather awkward circumstances – she was just as confused.

“They're both beautiful girls. They're lovely. And they've fallen for you, Lock,” she said, before adding: “Honestly, they really have. And they really seem sincere.”

When the 30-year-old then asked who to choose, she replied: “I don't know,” before telling producers: “Right now I cannot decide who is best for Locky.”

Irena – although nervous – found solace in the fact that she finally knew how Locky felt about her – despite him also telling Bella the same thing. Ten

Meanwhile, Irena – although nervous – had found solace in the fact that she finally knew how Locky felt about her – despite him also telling Bella the same thing.

“Knowing that he's in love with me... I feel confident knowing that this is the beginning of our future together,” Irena told producers ahead of the final rose ceremony.

While Locky’s decision came as no surprise to many fans, Bella was nonetheless shocked and heartbroken when he revealed he was in love with Irena.

Shattered, Bella replied: "I just don't get it. Yesterday, you told me you were in love with me."

When Locky tried to explain his reason for not continuing their relationship, saying she couldn't see into the future, Bella snapped: "You can't turn this around on me!"

Clearly overcome with emotion, Bella walked away and didn't look back.

The dramatic finale began with both girls trying their best to impress the hunk ahead of introducing him to their families, which for Irena, ended up being a virtual meet and greet.

Pulling out all the stops to prove to Locky she was an “outdoorsy” type of gal, who could keep up with his adventurous nature, Irena took him on a rainforest hike.

“I'm really looking forward to spending the day with Irena. There's something special about the connection I have with her,” Locky said ahead of their alone time.

“I'm just so excited to see Locky. I miss him when I'm not with him and can't wait to have him all to myself again. I see my future with Locky so clearly,” Irena said.

After meeting Irena’s family and enduring the third degree from her brother Igor, Locky managed to win them over and even received their blessing.

“I really do hope that my sister and him do end up together. Take care of my sister,” Igor said.

Locky’s first encounter with Bella’s family was equally as awkward, with the 25-year-old’s father giving the Survivor star a hard time for his publicised love life.

After cooking Bella’s mum, dad and stepdad a meal, Locky was pulled aside by her biological father who didn’t hold back from asking the difficult questions.

And even though Locky “gave the right answers”, the father went on to say that he still wasn’t convinced he was the right guy for his daughter – not after one meal.

“It is nice meeting Locky, but you're not going to get my approval, you know, after an hour of being in my daughter's life,” he said.

Later, during their farewells, Bella broke down and finally revealed her true feelings for Locky, who held back from giving her any sign of how he felt.

“I have mixed emotions at the moment. There's a sense of relief because this has gone so well, but also, I know I don't have much time with Locky left, and I'm panicking because this could be it,” Bella admitted.

Eventually, after collapsing into his embrace, Bella whispered into Locky’s ear: “I do love you!”