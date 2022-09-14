Lisa posted a beautiful photo of her late daughter on the second anniversary of her death. Instagram

Jaimi's younger sister Morgan Gruell also took to social media to share her grief on the anniversary of her beloved sister's passing with a touching tribute alongside photos of the sisters holidaying in London and Paris together.

"2 years without you 💔 We say goodnight to you and ma ma in the stars every night," Morgan's caption began.

"Flynn often asks about you and wishes so badly that he could talk to you and give you a cuddle because he loves you so much, those are his words. I just know Taj and Kit would love you as you would love them.

"Taj looks a bit like you at certain times, in his cheeky smile I see you," she continued.

"I often get the urge to call or message you and ask you to come somewhere with me and the boys and I then realise you won’t answer. I hate that you are not here. I love and miss you forever."

Morgan shared several photos of herself and Jaimi in London and Paris. Instagram

Since Jaimi's tragic death nearly two years ago, Lisa has spoken openly about her struggle over the loss of her daughter, as well as the recent loss of her mother, Pat, who died in March this year.

She's also spoken candidly of the effect of Jaimi's death after years of battling disordered eating and alcoholism in her biography, Lisa: A Memoir.

In it, the mum of three revealed that her nightmare began when Jaimi called her to say she was vomiting blood, prompting Lisa and ex-husband Grant Kenny to call an ambulance.

Jaimi was hospitalised and seemed stable under sedation, but soon after things took a turn and she was soon placed on a ventilator.

Lisa has spoken openly about her grief following her daugters death. Instagram

Lisa recalled in her memoir, "I ran to her and called softly, 'Jaimi, Jaimi, it's Mum. Open your eyes, baby, open your eyes. Squeeze my hand if you can hear me.'

"But there was no response, there was just nothing. I was numb."

Her daughter's kidneys shut down soon after and Lisa was told by doctors "Jaimi will die tonight", urging her to prepare herself.

"Even though we'd known for years this time would come, we didn't want it to be real," Lisa said of her and Grant's emotional states at the time.

WATCH: Lisa Curry shares video tribute one year after daughter Jaimi's death

While she may be gone, the Curry-Kenny clan have continued to honour Jaimi's legacy, with the family coming together in June for a bittersweet celebration for what would have been Jaimi's 35th birthday.

Revealing she had hand-picked flowers from her garden to celebrate her "beautiful girl", Lisa penned to her late daughter, “Happy Birthday to our angel. You came into this world at 9.03am 35 years ago. Our first little bundle of joy.

Jaimi tragically died at the age of 33. Instagram

We miss you every day. Life is different without you. Life is quiet without you. Life is not the same without you.”

Lisa continued, "I am starting to try and laugh without feeling guilty, to remember that it’s ok to continue living a good life, as I know that’s what Jaimi would have wanted. It never stops the tears, but the smile is starting to return a little more.

"We love and miss you baby girl and you will never be forgotten. So precious to so many people 👼"