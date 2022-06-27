The Currky-Kenny clan got together to celebrate Jaimi's life. Instagram

Revealing she had hand-picked flowers from her garden to celebrate her "beautiful girl", Lisa penned to her late daughter, “Happy Birthday to our angel. You came into this world at 9.03am 35 years ago. Our first little bundle of joy.

We miss you everyday. Life is different without you. Life is quiet without you. Life is not the same without you.”

Lisa continued, "I am starting to try and laugh without feeling guilty, to remember that it’s ok to continue living a good life, as I know that’s what Jaimi would have wanted. It never stops the tears, but the smile is starting to return a little more.

"We love and miss you baby girl and you will never be forgotten. So precious to so many people 👼"

“Forever young and beautiful." Instagram

Lisa also went on to thank followers who have shared "hugs, letters, cards, gifts and flowers" over the years since Jaimi's death.

"And a big thank you to everyone who sends their love to our family, we feel it❤️❤️ We know there are many families in our situation and we send our love and strength back to you as well," she added.

Lisa has been open about her grieving process following her huge loss nearly two years ago, recently giving an emotional plea for better mental health support in Australia.

Taking to earlier this year, the 60-year-old mum opened up about the grief she still lives with and why she wants no other parent to experience it.

"Some days it feels like you can't continue, but the sun still rises and life goes on… but it's never the same," Lisa penned.

"I wish we could go back to the time before it was too late, and try again, try something else."

WATCH: Lisa Curry shares video tribute one year after daughter Jaimi's death

Prior to her sad death from a long-term illness, Jaimi had struggled with disordered eating and alcoholism, and Lisa is now hoping for better support for people like her daughter.

"We put men on the moon, people live in space stations, build the biggest ships and the tallest buildings that sway in the storms, the most brilliant scientific minds can solve incredible diseases, robots and machines are designed to help people walk again… but we can't work out how to fix mental health issues?" the grieving mother continued.

"Someone … please… make this a priority in your scientific mind. Please. Help all the Jaimi's in this world."

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.