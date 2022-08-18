"After every storm there is always a rainbow." Instagram

Jaimi Lee, Lisa's eldest daughter with ex-husband Grant Kenny, died in September 2020 at the age of just 33 after a long battle with alcoholism and anorexia.

Since Jaimi's tragic death nearly two years ago, Lisa has spoken openly about her struggle over the loss of her daughter, as well as the recent loss of her mother, Pat, who died in March this year.

She's also spoken candidly of the effect of Jaimi's death on herself and her family in her biography, Lisa: A Memoir.

In it, the mum of three revealed that her nightmare began when Jaimi called her to say she was vomiting blood, prompting Lisa and ex-husband Grant Kenny to call an ambulance.

Jaimi was hospitalised and seemed stable under sedation, but soon after things took a turn and she was soon placed on a ventilator.

Lisa recalled in her memoir, "I ran to her and called softly, 'Jaimi, Jaimi, it's Mum. Open your eyes, baby, open your eyes. Squeeze my hand if you can hear me.'

"But there was no response, there was just nothing. I was numb."

Her daughter's kidneys shut down soon after and Lisa was told by doctors "Jaimi will die tonight", urging her to prepare herself.

"Even though we'd known for years this time would come, we didn't want it to be real," Lisa said of her and Grant's emotional states at the time.

Ever since her death, Lisa and the rest of the Curry-Kenny clan have been working hard to keep her daughter's memory alive.

More recently, Lisa shocked fans as she appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer, which she said she took on as she "needed a bit of cheering up".

"So I just thought, ‘Why not do it?’ Because you only get these opportunities once and you never lose, you only learn."

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.