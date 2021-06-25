"Today is a hard day. I can't even explain how I feel. I have no words." Instagram

Accompanying the I'm A Celeb star's message was a gorgeous photo album, documenting an array of snaps from Jaimi's tragically short life.

In the first photo, Lisa proudly cradles her newborn daughter.

In the second snap, a young Jaimi can be seen smelling a flower.

In another image, a grown up Jaimi poses with her lookalike mother.

Since losing her beloved daughter Jaimi in September last year, Lisa has been open and honest about her experience with grief.

Most recently the former Olympic swimmer paid tribute to her late daughter by creating a special memorial garden.

"4 months ago, the doctor gave us the news we had dreaded for years, that Jaimi would not survive the night. It was like they just ripped our hearts out. Total disbelief... and even though we had prepared ourselves for the worst for weeks, months and even years and thought we were prepared... nothing... absolutely nothing prepares you for that moment or those words," Lisa revealed at the start of January of the harrowing moment she lost her oldest child.

Lisa's oldest child Jaimi tragically passed away last September. Instagram

"Our beautiful girl couldn't beat the enemy... but she fought and fought.. every single day.😢 We miss her so much."

"If you are finding life difficult, please seek out help. Don't wait and don't try and do it alone... remember you are loved and there is hope," the 59-year-old urged her followers.

Lisa, who married second husband Mark Tabone in 2018, also shares two other children with ex Grant Kenny - a daughter Morgan and a son Jett.

She's also the proud grandmother to two young boys, Flynn and Taj.

This story oringally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.