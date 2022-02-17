"Had a decent search through the hard drives but found & just wanted to chuck these couple of snaps up from my little guestie on the show.

"A short time but ridiculously sweet! They called my agent at the time and asked if I was interested in taking part in their Whitsundays storyline.. i think I was packed in 5 minutes ready to be shooting a few weeks later in Port Douglas with the incredibly talented @_ashbrewer."

Lincoln said he had an "awesome" time with the cast and crew, and wished them all the best in the future.

"Whatever happens, almost 4 decades of continuous entertainment is something to be massively congratulated!"

During his month-long stint on Neighbours, Lincoln played the role of marine biologist Dominic Emmerson, for which he received praise by critics.

Ten reportedly offered Lincoln a one-year deal with the soap to continue his role as a regular but it's understood he declined.

Neighbours will wrap up after its biggest investor, UK broadcaster Channel 5, revealed they would not be renewing their contract and continuing to support the show.

Production for the soap is currently set to end in June, with a spokesman for Channel 5 confirming that "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer."

"It's been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series."

Executive producer Jason Herbison said Channel 10 would love the show to continue if they could find another broadcast partner to replace Channel 5.

"These discussions are ongoing, however, there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show," he said.

"We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you've achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves."

