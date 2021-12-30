Lauren shared a photo of Perla and Bert to mark Perla's third birthday. Instagram

"The relationship you had with Poppy was very special and you filled his last weeks with love, songs and cuddles. He thought you were incredible and will always be watching over you with a smile xx."

After a lengthy health battle, Bert's death was confirmed on the 30th October, 2021. He is survived by his widow, Patti, and two kids, Lauren and Matthew.

The TV icon was honoured with a televised state funeral. While Patti and Lauren were in attendance, Matthew, who is based in New York, wasn't able to make it.

Lauren and her husband Matt are parents to Sam, daughters Eva and Lola, son Monty, daughter Perla, and son Alby. Instagram

During the service, a message was read out on Lauren's behalf by Bert's longtime friend and colleague, Peter Smith.

"I'm not sure where to even begin, or if I could ever put into words how much I love my dad," it began.

"From the love I felt as a child to watching him laugh and play games with my own children, he made us feel so special and always brought laughter and fun to everything we did. When I was a little girl I always felt I was so lucky, I had two dads - one on TV and one at home."

The statement went on to speak about the monumental part Bert played in the lives of Lauren's children, whom she shares with her husband, Matt Welsh.

WATCH:Lauren Newton's letter at father Bert's Funeral (Article continues after video)

"We had so many special times together, and I am so glad that he had the chance to get to know Sam and Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla and Alby."

Leading up to the funeral service, Lauren didn’t say anything publicly about her dad’s passing. However, in the week before Bert’s death was announced, Lauren and her mum Patti captured the touching moment when Bert’s grandkids visited the TV veteran at his hospital bed.

“That’s what Happiness Is,” Patti captioned a photo of five of the kids plastered around Bert. The 83-year-old’s face was lit up with a smile as he clutched onto his grandchildren.

Bert, along with Patti, was extremely close with his grandkids. Last year, Lauren spoke to Now To Love about the benefits of living “30 seconds away” from her very-attentive parents.

"We live very close by and she (her mum, Patti) helps me out. We were always together even before kids. We would do things every day and it's no different with the kids.

"There would be something wrong if a few days went by and they hadn't seen Nanny and Poppy."

And despite all the glitz and glamour Bert has encountered during his over 60 years in the media sphere, the TV icon remained adamant that he was happiest when spending time with his grandkids.

"They wouldn't realise it at the moment, but they have made this one of the happiest times of my life," Bert previously told the Herald Sun.