“That’s what Happiness Is." Instagram

The photo was soon welcomed with many messages of support.

Entertainer Rhonda Burchmore was among the well wishers, penning: "Hooray ! How glorious ❤️❤️."

Similarly, presenter Angela Bishop was delighted by the family reunion, writing: "What a beautiful picture. Sending all my love! xxx."

Comedian Jane Kennedy added: "Just the best Patti xxx 😍."

Gogglebox's Lee and Keith also shared their love, writing: "So nice to see Bert smiling 🙂."

Lauren and her husband Matt are parents to Sam, 12, daughters Eva, 10, and Lola, seven, son Monty, three, daughter Perla, two, and most recently son Alby. Instagram

Patti's daughter, Lauren Newton, also shared a sweet post from the same day to her Instagram.

With the kids all dressed up in the same clothes as in Patti's photo, Lauren wrote: "So exciting to finally get dressed up to go out. Thanks @georges_camberwell for a beautiful dinner. Even better that I didn't have to cook it or clean up 🙂."

"What a fabulous lot you are 😍❤️❤️," Patti penned underneath her daughter's post.

It's been a hard year for the close-knit family as Bert has been battling health complications. Back in May, the TV legend got his leg amputated in a "life or death" decision.

News that Bert was in hospital broke in May this year. Instagram

Following the operation, Peter Ford revealed on The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate that the Newtons were looking at converting their downstairs living area as Patti didn't want Bert to go into a nursing home.

Later that month, Patti confirmed to 9News that she had already started making alterations to her house to accomodate her husband once he returned home.

Despite the big procedure, Patti assured the outlet that the presenter was in "good spirits".

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward." the TV icon said.