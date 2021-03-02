Larry Emdur (left) is regarded as one of Australia’s most likeable TV personalities and soon will be the new host of game show The Chase, replacing Andrew O'Keefe. Getty

After getting caught in the rain, Larry proceeded to board the airline’s business cabin completely drenched from head to toe, which Sylvie found most amusing.

But by the time their flight reached its destination, numbers had been exchanged, and it wasn’t long before the couple officially became an item – later marrying in 1995.

Speaking about their relationship to body+soul in 2020, Larry admitted the couple made it a goal to always live spontaneously and do at least one crazy thing every year.

Whether it’s jet-setting to Paris for the weekend or relocating to Los Angeles for a complete Trans-Pacific sea change, Larry said spontaneity is the key to their marriage success.

Larry (left) admitted he and Sylvie (right) made it a goal to always live spontaneously and do at least one crazy thing every year. Getty

What’s more, Larry admits he isn’t the argumentative kind, so the couple have never exchanged bad words – in fact, the couple frequently gush over each other on Instagram.

Taking to the social platform last December, Larry posted a lengthy message to mark the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary, writing: “Happy 26th Anniversary baby doll.

He also added: “I’m amazed you continue to put up with all my s**t, Soooooooo much s**t.”

At the same time, Sylvie shared her own gushing post on her own account, writing: “Happy Anniversary Baby. Still laughing after all these years. (Mostly at you not with you but laughing all the same) Love and adore you.”

Larry also told body+soul that, as newlyweds, he promised Sylvie he would never let the uncertainty of the media industry affect their relationship or financial security.

“I promised her and the kids that I’d never be that guy who sits by the phone and mopes around,” Larry confessed, while referring to their backup “plan B”.

Larry assured Sylvie that by having a plan B – in their case, property investment, money matters wouldn’t add unnecessary strain to their relationship.

With money strain out of the way, the couple’s main concern was Larry’s unpredictable work schedule, which at times meant he could be away from home for days or weeks.

But despite the distance, Sylvie admitted she was never concerned about Larry having a roving eye – especially with the bikini or lingerie-clad models on The Price Is Right.

“If you can’t do anything about it, don’t worry about it,” she told the publication.

