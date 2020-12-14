“Everyone is busting for family, busting for love and busting for happiness,” Larry, 56, tells New Idea.

“I think we should look at Christmas as one of the most positive things to happen this year.”

It's the first time Larry and Kylie are co-hosting the event. Channel 7

Here, Larry and Kylie, 53, dish on Carols and why ’tis the season to be thankful…

Christmas will feel different this year, won’t it?

LARRY: Christmas is more important than ever. If you can be with your family, and you haven’t had that opportunity during the year, then it will be very, very special. Even those Zoom calls, can you imagine all the tears and virtual hugs? It’s been such a horrible year and I know if we have the opportunity to be together, it’s going to be really special.

KYLIE: For those who are able to get together with their families, I think it’s going to be wonderful because I think there’s a greater appreciation, there’s more gratitude, there’s a realisation of what we really have and what’s really important in life.

What do you love about Christmas?

LARRY: It’s a beautiful time for memories. I grew up on Bondi Beach and had a very non-traditional Christmas at the beach with fish and chips, and big family gatherings.

KYLIE: I love family, and my sister’s pavlova and my mum’s trifle. My sister likes to change the pavlovas up.

Last year, it was a lime splice pavlova. This year, it’s going to be mango. Christmas for me is about great food and family all together. We always sit around and watch old family videos of my kids growing up.

Kylie and Larry can't wait to spread the Christmas cheer. Instagram

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without Woolworths Carols in the Domain, would it?

KYLIE: It will be beautiful to celebrate the traditions, and the Carols is something that is held every year. Despite everything going on, they’re still happening, which is wonderful.

LARRY: We’ve been talking about so much news and drama all year and it will be just nice to be part of something that makes people happy this year.

This will be your first time co-hosting Carols together. How do you feel?

LARRY: For the people sitting at home, this will be a circuit-breaker with lots of warmth and happiness, and all the stuff we’re looking forward to and haven’t had much of this year. I’m looking forward to putting on my shiny shoes.

KYLIE: The Carols is a really nice way of delivering Chrissy spirit into people’s homes so they get to feel part of it all. And Larry loves it when I sing, don’t you?

LARRY: I’m going to get industrial-strength earplugs!

What presents are you hoping to find under the tree?

LARRY: I don’t expect much from Kylie - maybe a Harley-Davidson would be nice, or a little boat.

KYLIE: I only expect something really small from Larry, like one carat worth of diamonds. That’s quite small. Two or three carats would be really large…

LARRY: All I heard was one carrot. If I buy a bag of carrots, I could just give her one and eat the rest.

KYLIE: Not the carrots you find in the fruit and produce aisle at Woolies!

There he is... the man in red! Instagram

The really big question is, will Santa, given the year we’ve had make an appearance at Carols?

LARRY: We can neither confirm nor deny his appearance at they point. But, as always, it will be amazing.

KYLIE: If I see Larry speaking into his wrist, it will mean Santa’s arrival is imminent.

