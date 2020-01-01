The brunette beauty posed for another photo with pal Sara Mesa, before she hit the town with other pal, Mihali Shetty.

The brunette beauty posed for another photo with pal Sara Mesa Instagram

She also hit the town with other pal, Mihali Shetty. Instagram

Tia is Larry and Sylvie’s second child. The pair also share 24-year-old son Jye, who is a real estate agent.