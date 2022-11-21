The list is never ending when it comes to his FOB requests…
Larry Emdur is gearing up for a familywedding extravaganza after sharing the exciting news that his daughter Tia is engaged!
The Morning Show host made the happy announcement in an Instagram post last week, revealing his 23-year-old daughter is set to wed her partner, Rowell Jauco.
“All a father like me can hope and pray for is that one day his baby girl finds a partner who will love and adore, respect and admire, cherish and protect her the way he’s tried to,” Larry, 57, wrote in the caption.
“Well, that partner has arrived and we feel very, very blessed. Congratulations on your engagement you two lovebirds.”
However, as the family celebrate and prepare for the upcoming big day, it appears that Larry already has some very specific demands of his own – and it looks like he’s ready to go into full Steve Martin mode!
Larry has jokingly demanded that his celebrity friends pitch in for his daughter's wedding; for example, he wants Manu Feildel to cook.
The TV host joked that as father of the bride, he’s “trying to save some money on the wedding” – and that he intends to do it by “getting my friends to do stuff”.
The presenter continued with a wish list of tongue-in-cheek demands where he name-checked many of his famous friends.
“Rove McManus as MC, Guy Sebastian as wedding singer, Manu Feildel catering, Donny Galella styling,” he quipped.
Jokes aside, Larry’s sentimental post also revealed that his future son-in-law even asked for his permission before popping the question to Tia.
“Rowell, thank you for being a bit old fashioned and asking me,” Larry praised his newest family member.