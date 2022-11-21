The Morning Show host made the happy announcement in an Instagram post last week, revealing his 23-year-old daughter is set to wed her partner, Rowell Jauco.

Larry Emdur is gearing up for a family wedding extravaganza after sharing the exciting news that his daughter Tia is engaged!

“All a father like me can hope and pray for is that one day his baby girl finds a partner who will love and adore, respect and admire, cherish and protect her the way he’s tried to,” Larry, 57, wrote in the caption.

“Well, that partner has arrived and we feel very, very blessed. Congratulations on your engagement you two lovebirds.”

However, as the family celebrate and prepare for the upcoming big day, it appears that Larry already has some very specific demands of his own – and it looks like he’s ready to go into full Steve Martin mode!