Larry's tribute to Sam was rather unconventional. Channel Seven

In the footage, a shirtless Larry is lying in a bed next to a fully clothed Sam Armytage.

Trying to maintain her composure, Sam looks to camera and says, "So.... I'm not looking at you."

Larry then replies "Hang on, I feel uncomfortable, wait a sec" before pulling a pair of pants and underwear out from under the covers.

"Oh god, Larry!" a scandalised Sam exclaims. "Thank goodness I've got stockings on today."

"Always the best fun working with you @sam_armytage Good luck in all your future endeavours." Larry penned on Instagram. Instagram

To accompany the post, Larry provided some much needed context as to what on earth was going on in that chaotic footage.

"This is so so so raunchy I had to wait til after dark to post it. Little bit of context, it was for an interview about bedroom habits." the presenter wrote.

But even he was aware of how inappropriate these past actions were, writing "I agree with you that doesn’t make this right, nothing makes it right 😁😁"

He went on to further bid a final farewell to his former co-worker, writing, "Always the best fun working with you @sam_armytage Good luck in all your future endeavours hopefully they’re classier than this xx❤️❤️ #missya #IfNotNowWhen."

Sam bid an emotional goodbye live on air. Channel Seven

Sam announced she was leaving Sunrise earlier this week.

In a heartfelt statement to viewers, the presenter wrote "The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different,"

"I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do."

She ended her statement: "I cannot thank you all enough for having me in your lounge rooms all these years.