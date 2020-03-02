Kate Ritchie has opened up about her personal struggles and the difficulty of living her life in the public eye. Getty

“I guess in some ways it is daunting,” Kate said. “My life is pretty unglamorous and it’s pretty mundane. But it’s also pretty wonderful! I think if I was doing breakfast radio, I think that’s when you really need to share.”

Kate's marriage has been surrounded by controversy since the NSW police reportedly took an AVO out on her behalf against Stuart last year.

The Nova radio host has had a tumultuous few months after her husband, Stuart Webb, faced court over drink driving, and an AVO was issued on her behalf. Getty

Since then, Stuart has reportedly begged his wife of nine years for another chance before the pair jetted off to Fiji with family in January.

“My wife pointed it out and we were both surprised,” a fellow traveller claimed to New Idea at the time.

Kate said it can be uncomfortable to speak about her personal life on air. Getty

“There were other family members on the trip. Someone escorted them around almost the whole time, it was like they didn’t want to leave them alone for long,” the traveller said.

