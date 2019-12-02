Amid marriage woes and an AVO taken out against her husband Stuart Webb, Kate Ritchie is finally speaking out about her future plans. Instagram

Earlier this month, Stuart agreed to the AVO taken against him by the NSW police, after he was banned from being in contact with the radio star for 12 hours after drinking or taking illicit drugs.

That said, Kate’s career is going well, with her first appearance on Play School recently, which her daughter Mae watched.

“She’s great and she was very excited to see me on Play School. I did try and make her watch it on the way to school the other morning and she indulged me for one round of story time,” she said.

Kate's candid confession comes after it was revealed her AVO against husband Stuart Webb had been extended for a period of 12 months, after the matter was heard in court.

NSW Police issued the temporary Apprehended Violence Order on behalf of Kate and the protection order was extended for a year.

Kate's career is going well, with her first appearance on Play School recently, which her daughter Mae watched.

Under the AVO, Webb cannot assault, or attempt or threaten to assault Katherine Leigh Ritchie; destroy or damage her property (or threaten to do this); or stalk, harass or intimidate her.

The former NRL player is also banned from approaching his wife within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or taking illicit drugs.

