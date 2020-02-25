Nova’s Drive host Kate Ritchie has spoken candidly about the “daunting” task of being so open and honest, while sharing personal stories with radio listeners. Seven Network

“We don't actually talk about ourselves a great deal. I suppose there's a lot of ourselves in what we are saying, but it’s not what we do on a day to day basis,” she said.

Kate went on to say that, despite any preconceived ideas about her lifestyle being glamorous, it was actually quite the opposite.

“My life is pretty unglamorous and it’s pretty mundane. But it’s also pretty wonderful! I think if I was doing breakfast radio, I think that’s when you really need to share,' she said.

Kate said while in some ways radio can be “daunting”, she typically doesn’t speak about her personal life. Seven Network

“I find when I’m listening to breaky radio, people are turning up and telling everybody what they were doing on the weekend and sharing all the highs and lows.”

Kate's recent appearance comes after she reportedly went on a family trip to Fiji with husband Stuart Webb in January.

Kate's marriage has been surrounded by controversy since the NSW police reportedly took an AVO out on her behalf against Stuart last year.

Kate said, despite any preconceived ideas about her lifestyle being glamorous, it was actually quite the opposite. Instagram

Since then, Stuart has reportedly begged his wife of nine years for another chance before the pair jetted off to Fiji with family in January.

“My wife pointed it out and we were both surprised,” a fellow traveller claimed to New Idea at the time.

“There were other family members on the trip. Someone escorted them around almost the whole time, it was like they didn’t want to leave them alone for long,” the traveller said.