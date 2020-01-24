Judge rips into Kate Ritchie's husband over 'disgraceful' offences
A judge has ripped into Home And Away star Kate Ritchie’s husband Stuart Webb for his “appalling” driving record.
Webb faced Waverley Local Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to driving without a licence back in March last year.
WATCH: Love-struck Kate Ritchie talks about her relationship with Stuart Webb
It is understood that Ritchie wrote a letter of support for her husband, despite her AVO against her husband recently being extended for 12 months following an incident at their Randwick home.
The 39-year-old was caught drunk behind the wheel at Randwick after blowing an alcohol reading of 0.08.
Webb was first issued a drink driving charge in 2004, and what followed was a a string of offences between 2012 and 2019.