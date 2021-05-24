Is Kate Ritchie ready to walk down the aisle? Instagram

It’s understandable Kate is being cautious, given the whirlwind nature of her romance with ex, former NRL star Stuart Webb.

The pair had dated for less than two years before they announced their engagement in 2009. They tied the knot 12 months later in a lavish wedding in Tasmania and welcomed daughter Mae, now 6, in 2014.

Unfortunately, Kate and Stuart’s relationship fell apart. In 2019, NSW police took an AVO out against Stuart following an altercation at the couple’s Sydney home.

Their concern was so great they immediately sought an interim AVO banning Stuart, 40, from assaulting, threatening, harassing or stalking Kate. Just a month later, Stuart fronted court for driving with a suspended licence following a string of drink-driving offences.

Interestingly, the source believes Kate would opt for a much more “laid-back” ceremony if and when she weds again.

“I could see her heading to the Southern Highlands [in NSW] – a place she loves so much. Just her nearest and dearest and, of course, Mae.”

