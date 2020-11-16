Radio star Kate Ritchie (pictured) was spotted with her wedding ring on... on the wrong finger. Media Mode

In fact, she seems to be happier than ever about her life as a single working mum to her six-year-old daughter, Mae.

“I am the luckiest Mumma ever to have been blessed with this precious soul,” Kate captioned a snap on Instagram.

Over the past few months, the 42-year-old has frequently posted heartwarming photos to Instagram of Mae and her enjoying their life together. There’s been no mention of Stuart in her feed and he has vanished from the public eye since his last appearance alongside Kate when they both attended their daughter’s first day of school at the beginning of the year.

Kate and her husband Stuart Webb haven't been spotted together in months. Media Mode

Kate and Stuart were rumoured to have split in October 2019 when the former Home and Away star moved out of the family home.

Amid reports their relationship had ended, in January, Stuart narrowly avoided jail time after pleading guilty to driving while his licence was suspended after being charged with drink driving just months before.

Stuart and Kate with their daughter Mae. Getty

In April however, there were rumours the couple were giving their relationship another chance when a source told New Idea they’d been going to counselling together.

“Stuart has been trying to show Kate that he’s a changed man and is serious about getting his life in order,” the friend said. “He knows this is his last chance.”

Now it seems Kate has moved ahead with her new, single life. And fans can’t get over how much happier she is looking.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote on a recent Instagram post.“Pure natural beauty,” another commented.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!