Following her split with Stuart Webb, Kate Ritchie has been spotted with a new mystery man in Byron Bay. New Idea

“When we saw them, they were hugging non-stop and acting like giddy teenagers,” spills one onlooker, who spotted Kate and John on one of their rare excursions. “They then got some takeaway breakfast and headed to the beach to eat.”

Kate then sunbathed for a short time while chatting to her man, before they were seen walking back to the car, hand in hand.

Notably, the former Home and Away star wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the getaway. The couple were later seen enjoying lunch at popular celeb hotspot Balcony Bar & Oyster Co.

“It seems Kate’s gone and got herself a toyboy,” a source says. New Idea

John is a far cry from Kate’s ex Stuart, with sources telling New Idea that he appears to be a few years younger than the 42-year-old actress. He also apparently has several tattoos, including “Aussie Pride” and “Italian Pride”.

While it’s unclear just how serious the relationship is, sources indicate Kate is happy after a testing few months.

“She’s taking a new approach to relationships. She’s just enjoying life.”

Kate married NRL player Stuart Webb in 2010 but their relationship has been rocky for years. Getty

10-year marriage over

The true state of Kate’s decade-long marriage to Stuart Webb was laid bare in 2019, when police were forced to take out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against the former NRL player.

A police constable applied for the AVO on the actress’ behalf in 2019 following an incident at the couple’s eastern Sydney home earlier that month.

Fronting court in November that year, Stuart agreed to the AVO that prevented him from assaulting, threatening, stalking or harassing his wife, and he also agreed not to approach or be in the company of Kate “for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs”.

In January 2020, 40-year-old Stuart was once again in court for a drink driving charge, where a magistrate called his record appalling and expressed shock he wasn’t in jail.

