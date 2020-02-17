Actress Kate Ritchie’s marriage has been surrounded by controversy since the NSW police took an AVO out on her behalf against her husband, Stuart Webb. Getty

“There were other family members on the trip. Someone escorted them around almost the whole time, it was like they didn’t want to leave them alone for long.”

But Kate and Stuart were also seen engaged in “heated exchanges around the resort”.

“They excused themselves a couple of times and moved to a quieter area of the pool where they looked pretty stressed,” says the onlooker.

Stuart begged his wife of nine years for another chance before the pair jetted off to Fiji with family in January in the hope of a fresh start. Getty

“Everyone was pretty shocked to see them there and they didn’t look happy.”

The revelation comes after a judge ripped into Stuart in January for his “appalling” driving record.

Stuart faced Waverley Local Court after pleading guilty to driving without a licence back in March last year.

It is understood that Kate wrote a letter of support for her husband, despite her AVO against her him at the time.

The 39-year-old was caught drunk behind the wheel at Randwick after blowing an alcohol reading of 0.08.

Stuart was first issued a drink driving charge in 2004, and what followed was a string of offences between 2012 and 2019.

