Kate recently opened up about how her family functions away from the public glare, on Giovanna Fletcher’s parenting podcast.

Kate said: 'As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

'I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations,' she explained.

Thankfully, Anmar Hall boasts beautiful, lush grounds in the countryside with gardens and forests to explore during this isolating time.

And the Cambridges are taking their time away very seriously, after William's own father, Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. He is now out of quarantine, and fit and well.