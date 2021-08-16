Kate and Meghan may just be teaming up for a Netflix project. Getty

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” a source told the publication.

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Meghan has dipped her toe into the Netflix pool.

In 2020, it was reported that Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million deal with Netflix. Getty

Last year, it was reported that both Meghan and Prince Harry had secured a multi-million deal with the streaming giant. A few months ago, the Sussexes announced their first project, Heart of Invictus.

The docuseries is to follow a group of service members (who have suffered severe injury or illness) on their journey to compete in Harry's Invictus Games.

On the more personal side of things, Prince Harry is using the medium of a novel rather than TV series to get candid about his upbringing and life as a royal.

WATCH: Unseen footage shows sweet moment between William, Kate and George (Article continues after video)

The duke announced he was penning a tell-all memoir in a personal statement.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 36-year-old said.

"My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."