"Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story," the statement continued.

The Duke also released a statement in his own words published by Penguin Random House, where he explained why he was writing the memoir.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 36-year-old said.

The book will cover topics such as his role as a husband to Meghan, as well as a father to their two children.

He went on to say that he has worn "many hats over the years", both literally and figuratively, and what he hopes to achieve from publishing the book.

"My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry said.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book is reportedly being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer - a Pulitzer Prize-winner who previously co-wrote tennis legend Andre Agassi's autobiography.

The first draft has also been reported as being nearly finished, with the deadline falling in October for Harry to submit a manuscript.

Harry will be donating proceeds to charity, according to reports.