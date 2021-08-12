Kate and Meghan are reportedly mending their relationship. Getty

The famously reported feud was finally addressed publicly by Meghan in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While chatting to Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex alleged it was Kate who made her cry in the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry – not the other way round as widely reported.

"A few days before the wedding [Kate] was upset about something... and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan told Oprah.

Meghan cleared up reports while chatting to Oprah.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I didn't do, but happened to me,” she added, referring to the tiff, which was allegedly over flower girl outfits.

After pointing the finger back at Kate, Meghan went on to allege that the sisters-in-law have resolved the matter, with the Duchess of Cambridge apparently “apologising”.

The birth of Lilibet is said to have sparked the decision.

Another source revealed to the publication it was the birth of Harry and Meghan’s second child, Lilibet, that was the catalyst for the women making amends.

“They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet,” they said.

“They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”