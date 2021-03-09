Experts believe Kate Middleton (pictured) will never make amends with Meghan Markle. Getty

“The reverse happened,” Meghan told Oprah, referring to an incident that apparently involved Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte, who was one of Meghan’s flower girls.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something – yes. The issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings."

The Duchess of Sussex went on to allege that, despite the incident, the sisters-in-law managed to overcome the tension and Kate even apologised for the fallout.

Meghan Markle (pictured) recently gave her version of events about what allegedly happened between herself and the future Queen consort, Kate Middleton, which caused them to feud. CBS

“She brought me flowers and a note apologising… Which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it," Meghan said.

But despite her claim about the pair making amends, a royal expert has since come forward and alleged that Meghan and Kate "will never heal" their frosty relationship.

Speaking during a live episode of The Royal Beat, which streamed on Facebook, journalist Robert Jobson claimed Kate and Meghan’s relationship will never be repaired.

What’s more, he went on to allege that when Kate assumes her role of Queen Consort alongside William, when he becomes King, it’s unlikely she will mend her bond with Meghan.

Speaking during a live episode of The Royal Beat, which streamed on Facebook, journalist Robert Jobson (far right) claimed Kate and Meghan’s relationship will never be repaired. The Royal Beat

He even compared the sisters-in-law to the late Wallis Simpson and Queen Mother, who reportedly took a major disliking to her brother-in-law Edward VII’s wife.

"I think when Catherine is the Queen Consort, there will be the same relationship," Robert said, referring to the Queen Mother and Wallis' frosty relationship.

He added: “There’ll both be around but I can never see there being a healing.”

Robert then referred to Harry and Meghan’s interview as a “wrecking ball”, which he suggests has taken their relationship with the royals to a new level.

“Can Meghan Markle ever sit at the same table with the Royal Family again?” He asked, before adding: “If she’d wanted to, she wouldn’t have done this interview."