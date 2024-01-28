It’s no secret that Karl Stefanovic has watched a revolving door of co-hosts filter through the Today studio. Eight of Australia’s biggest media names, including Lisa Wilkinson, Tracy Grimshaw, Jessica Rowe and Georgie Gardner , failed to stay put at the breakfast TV desk alongside Nine’s resident larrikin. But with Sarah Abo, it seems Karl’s finally found his lucky number nine.

Despite widespread – and firmly denied – reports last year that a $700,000 salary gap was causing tension between Karl and Sarah, it was clear last week at a Channel Nine function in Melbourne that the pair are getting along famously.

New Idea was at the event, which was held at the QT rooftop to promote the network’s 2024 news line-up, and we observed that Karl, 49, and Sarah, 37, were both clearly feeling a little under the weather.

During an onstage chat with MC Allison Langdon, the pair confessed to being “poleaxed” on margaritas from the night before – but added that the hangover was well worth it.

“We went out to dinner last night,” Karl admitted. “I was just following Sarah’s lead. And she backs up this morning. We all went out… [I love the] camaraderie.”

WATCH: Today Show's Sarah Abo takes a swipe at Karl Stefanovic. Article continues below.