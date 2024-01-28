It’s no secret that Karl Stefanovic has watched a revolving door of co-hosts filter through the Today studio. Eight of Australia’s biggest media names, including Lisa Wilkinson, Tracy Grimshaw, Jessica Rowe and Georgie Gardner, failed to stay put at the breakfast TV desk alongside Nine’s resident larrikin. But with Sarah Abo, it seems Karl’s finally found his lucky number nine.
Despite widespread – and firmly denied – reports last year that a $700,000 salary gap was causing tension between Karl and Sarah, it was clear last week at a Channel Nine function in Melbourne that the pair are getting along famously.
New Idea was at the event, which was held at the QT rooftop to promote the network’s 2024 news line-up, and we observed that Karl, 49, and Sarah, 37, were both clearly feeling a little under the weather.
During an onstage chat with MC Allison Langdon, the pair confessed to being “poleaxed” on margaritas from the night before – but added that the hangover was well worth it.
“We went out to dinner last night,” Karl admitted. “I was just following Sarah’s lead. And she backs up this morning. We all went out… [I love the] camaraderie.”
Karl – who is often seen with his wife, Jasmine, spending time with Sarah and her husband Cyrus Moran outside of hours – revealed with a slight edge to his voice that he hasn’t always shared friendships with his colleagues.
“We have a great team of people at this network, and we do hang out… I mean there are people in the past we don’t hang out with anymore…” he said, prompting a roomful of raised eyebrows.
Still, Karl spent much of his time on stage ribbing Sarah, who capably batted away his wise cracks.
Having joined Today in January 2023 from 60 Minutes, Sarah described being under Karl’s wing as “kind of my apprenticeship” in brekkie TV. She told him, “You were very gracious in guiding me… I use that word loosely!”
Karl, who was briefly dumped from his role in 2018, added that thanks to Sarah, he’s fallen “completely and utterly in love” with his job again.
“It’s had its moments,” he said wryly. “And [working with] Sarah has given me a great sense of responsibility.”