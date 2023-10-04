It was a turbulent time when Georgie was co-hosting the Today Show alongside Karl Stefanovic. Supplied

In December 2018 it was revealed that Karl would be taking a step back from the Today Show permanently, Georgie going on to co-host the show with fellow journalist Deborah Knight from January 2019 onwards.

But in November the following year, Georgie was removed from the lineup entirely, Channel Nine bringing back their shining star Karl to co-host the Today show alongside Allison Langdon.

"I was consulted two weeks ago about the future direction of the Today Show and naturally I'm disappointed with the outcome," she told 9NOW at the time.

"However I'm very proud to have been part of an innovative and progressive programming decision - the first female hosting duo in Australian television," she added.

"My plan now is to return to my first love, and to catch up on some sleep! I am grateful for the support and friendship offered by my Today Show colleagues on-air and behind the scenes and I am humbled by the unwavering loyalty and kindness of viewers."

Georgie and Deborah made breakfast television history as the first female duo to co-host. Nine

Explaining the decision to remove Georgie from the Today Show lineup, Darren Wick, Director of News at Nine said at the time that despite breaking new ground by appointing two female hosts for the program, the decision hadn't reflected well in ratings.

"Georgie is a person of great integrity who has given everything for the past two years in hosting one of the most demanding and high-profile shows on television. She's loved and admired by her colleagues and she cares passionately about the stories she tells," he said at the time.

"We took a bold decision to try something new with two women hosting the Today Show this year and regrettably that has not worked for the audience."

Georgie added on the podcast that she had also recognised that her co-hosting the show "just wasn't going to work."

"So I gracefully exited stage left and just continued on with my news, which is what I'm still doing today," she said.