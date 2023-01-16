Karl’s daughter Harper was spotted playing with Michael’s daughter Kelsey Lee during their holiday outing. Instagram

A wedding isn’t the only thing Karl has got to look forward to, as sources suggest Karl, 48, and Jasmine, 38, are hoping to welcome a new addition to their brood.

“It’s more Karl who would like a second bub with Jas, which surprises a lot of his mates,” dishes one close source.

“They thought he was very much done. But he’s enjoying Harper so much and is very hands-on.”

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's funny interaction with daughter Harper

“She has become such a cute little character and Karl feels a younger playmate for her would complete their family.”

The source also reckons the “timing couldn’t be better” for Jasmine, who is said to be “keen to have another bub as soon as possible”.

