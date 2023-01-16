The Stefanovic clan have long been known for their love of sun, sand and surf, and Karl and Jasmine had a few new family members in tow as they headed to their favourite Noosa holiday spot.
Joining the fun were Jasmine’s younger sister, Jade Yarbrough, and her cricket star boyfriend, Michael Clarke.
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic swims with daughter Harper
Proving he’s been fully accepted into the fold, Pup also brought along his daughter, Kelsey Lee, to play with Jasmine and Karl’s water baby, Harper.
Karl clearly loved being on daddy duty. The Today host was seen helping Harper catch a wave on her boogie board before enjoying some ice-cream together.
By the looks of it, the trip to Queensland won’t be a one-off. Sources say Karl and Jasmine have already given Michael and Jade their blessing to wed, and have even offered their luxury holiday digs in Noosa to host the nuptials!
Karl’s daughter Harper was spotted playing with Michael’s daughter Kelsey Lee during their holiday outing.
Instagram
A wedding isn’t the only thing Karl has got to look forward to, as sources suggest Karl, 48, and Jasmine, 38, are hoping to welcome a new addition to their brood.
“It’s more Karl who would like a second bub with Jas, which surprises a lot of his mates,” dishes one close source.
“They thought he was very much done. But he’s enjoying Harper so much and is very hands-on.”
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's funny interaction with daughter Harper
“She has become such a cute little character and Karl feels a younger playmate for her would complete their family.”
The source also reckons the “timing couldn’t be better” for Jasmine, who is said to be “keen to have another bub as soon as possible”.