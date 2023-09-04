Kochie and Karl coming to a podcast near you? Channel Nine/Channel Seven

"I've come across Karl a number of times at different functions and the odd Logies I'd go to - really nice bloke, incredibly respectful, didn't know him much at all," Kochie revealed to podcast host Sarrah Le Marquand.

Once sailing away from Sunrise, however, Kochie says the duo had become "much closer."

"Would you believe that two weeks after finishing at Sunrise, Karl and I and Nat [Barr] had lunch together?," Kochie continued.

"So we had lunch together and he's talking about wanting to do a podcast together, funnily enough, so something might come of it. He's a really genuine guy."

Kochie was not impressed by Karl's "coke joke" at the Logies Channel Seven

The news comes just weeks on from Karl's poorly received joke at Kochie's expense at the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards in July.

Earlier in the evening Kochie revealed that his favourite television show (at the time) was Stan original series Bump, which Karl then used as joke material later in the night.

"I did want to just check something...I am pretty sure before I heard Kochie say he loves bumps....." Karl said with a long pause before adding "season three."

"Did anyone mishear that? Because I am pretty sure I did. Anyway, those are the headlines tomorrow morning."

In case you missed it, Karl is making a reference to the fact that small amounts of cocaine are called "bumps."

Matt Shirvington and Nat Barr have taken the lead at Sunrise since Kochie departed Getty

Even Logies host Sam Pang slammed the "coke joke."

"I don't want to say Karl Stefanovic's joke about Kochie sank, I don't want to say it sank, but Oceangate are offering expeditions to visit it, to those who are interested," the comedian said, referencing the doomed Titan submersible.

Since stepping down from Sunrise, Matt Shirvington has stepped up, the former Olympian graduating from being a sports presenter and fill-in host to fronting the popular brekkie program.