Robert Irwin was named Australia's most poopular broadcast personality. Getty Images

“Robert was incredibly polished in a difficult live TV environment,” another insider shares. “It’s hard to believe he’s only 20 years old. He’s handling the job like a seasoned pro.”

On the eve of his big debut, Robert was also crowned Australia’s most popular broadcast personality in the respected Australian Talent Index’s 2024 Top Talent Report. Karl didn’t even place in the top 10.

In another poll that ranked the ‘Most Likeable’ stars in breakfast TV and radio, Karl scrapped in at number 10 while his Today co-host, Sarah Abo, took top honours.

Robert has been a guest of Karl's on the Today show several times.

Our source thinks Karl is probably “very aware” that his TV bosses could be eyeing up Robert as his eventual replacement. In stark contrast to Karl’s many gaffes and dramas – both on-screen and off – Robert is squeaky clean and scandal-free.

While there is no suggestion that Karl’s job on Today is in immediate jeopardy, our source adds, “he knows Robert has already made a hugely positive impact in his first big TV hosting role”.

Next year will mark 20 years since Karl joined Today. Our insider wonders if there might be a sense, behind the scenes, that things have gotten “a little tired and stale”. Today continues to trail behind Channel Seven rival Sunrise in the ratings.

If Robert continues to flourish on I’m A Celebrity, he will be able to take his pick when it comes to his next TV job, our source says.

“There’s already talk that Nine want to sign him up for something at the network – sooner rather than later,” adds the insider.

