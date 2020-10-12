Move over Tiger King! Instagram

If the Netflix deal is successful, it is expected the father-of-four, whose contract with Nine expires in 2023, could be set to make millions. He will also join a number of other Australian celebrities to land multimillion-dollar deals with the streaming network.

Crikey! Karl's next project will focus on quirky Australians. Instagram

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old Gold Logie winner revealed he had some secret projects in the works and that he was very excited.

“We believe there is a gap in the market for smaller productions – we have a lot of ideas we want to pitch,” he told another publication.

“And yes, I have a few Hollywood heavy hitters among my friends, and it would be a bonus if something was picked up there too, but our main focus is local.”

Karl says he has "a few Hollywood heavy hitters" in his friendship circle. Getty

Karl and his brother Peter are set to receive the ultimate honour, after it was revealed a proposed park will be built as a tribute to their heritage.

The brothers, whose father is half Serbian, are among several high-profile celebrities a Western Sydney Council plan to honour at a park including Rale Rasic, Jelena Dokic and Professor Ana Deletic.

