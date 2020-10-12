Earlier this year, the 46-year-old Gold Logie winner revealed he had some secret projects in the works and that he was very excited.
“We believe there is a gap in the market for smaller productions – we have a lot of ideas we want to pitch,” he told another publication.
“And yes, I have a few Hollywood heavy hitters among my friends, and it would be a bonus if something was picked up there too, but our main focus is local.”
Karl and his brother Peter are set to receive the ultimate honour, after it was revealed a proposed park will be built as a tribute to their heritage.
The brothers, whose father is half Serbian, are among several high-profile celebrities a Western Sydney Council plan to honour at a park including Rale Rasic, Jelena Dokic and Professor Ana Deletic.
For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!