Once the darling duo of morning television, it felt like the end of an era when Lisa Wilkinson announced her departure from The Today Show and bid farewell to her long time co-host Karl Stefanovic.

The shock move sparked countless rumours, with many speculating as to why the beloved host chose to leave.

And now, we may finally get the full story.

WATCH: Lisa Wilkinson denies any 'bad blood' between her & Karl Stefanovic