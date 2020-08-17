Harper Collins confirmed the autobiography would be released next year with publisher Catherine Milne revealing she was “beyond thrilled”.
“We know her book is going to be a standout success," the publisher gushed.
While it’s said she will touch on her 27-year marriage to Peter FitzSimons and impressive magazine career, it will be her decision to leave Channel Nine and her views on what she’s previous called the media’s “boys club” that will get readers talking.
“Maybe my biggest crime is knowing my value, when you’re a woman, sometimes people don’t like it,” Lisa said in 2017, hinting at her pay dispute.
Nine CEO Hugh Marks spoke about the negotiations with Lisa at the time, revealing it was because of the host's other commercial media obligations that her “expectations” could not be met.
“I went to an incredible amount of trouble to build a $1.8 million package for her. She wanted $2.3 million. It wasn’t a $200,000 shortfall to Karl’s $2 million magic number. It was $500,000,” he said.
“Her arrangement with The Huffington Post restricts our ability to engage with her digitally… we are restricted from engaging with her also on social media.”
“The reason we walked away from Lisa is because we are not able to secure those rights with her.”