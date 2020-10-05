Karl Stefanovic (pictured) is among several high-profile celebrities a Western Sydney council plan to tribute in a park. Getty

While the full details of the park are yet to be determined, The Daily Telegraph reported that the project has been backed by the Serbian Orthodox Youth Association.

The organisation issued a statement showing their support, which stated it supports a move to celebrate the contribution of the Serbian community in southwest Sydney.

Mr Hadchiti said a multicultural park was “long overdue” for the region’s diverse community, but he added rumours the park will be dubbed “Stefanovic Park” are just that.

Karl Stefanovic (right) and his brother Peter (left) are set to receive the ultimate honour. Getty

“It’s unlikely we’d call it something like Peter Stefanovic Park. I’d be very surprised if we saw busts of Karl and Peter Stefanovic,” Mr Hadchiti said.

“It’s more about representing various cultures in the same space.”

Karl’s ultimate honour comes after it was reported the Today show host had given himself a dramatic overhaul, which left fans shocked and bemused.

Taking to Instagram last week, the 46-year-old seemingly debuted a dramatic new buzz-cut look.

Karl’s (left) ultimate honour comes after it was reported the Today show host had given himself a dramatic overhaul, which left fans shocked and bemused. Getty

“I just dropped three kilos… See ya Monday,” Karl captioned a pic of himself posing in a dimly lit restaurant with a freshly shaved noggin and the beginnings of a beard.

While many of Karl’s friends complimented the new look, including Larry Emdur who wrote: “I'm looking in a mirror”, it’s likely the post was just a cleverly edited photo.

What’s more, fans who tuned in to the Today show on Monday saw that the TV presenter was sporting a full head of hair, further suggesting it was a sneaky joke.