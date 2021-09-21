"Sometimes I think we both pinch ourselves from where it all began.. 3 years ago.. That first day & leap of faith, who would of thought our lives would change forever.." he penned.

"What we have laughed about, loved & accomplished in between to today 😍 I cherish every moment & grateful I get to do it alongside you. I couldn’t be more thankful for you, my best friend, my rock. Thank you for being my biggest supporter & you know I have got you always."

The 37-year-old went on to add: "I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you & can’t wait to spend many more with you & smiling & laughing with you everyday @julesrobinson82 ❤️ Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary 😘"

Jules also shared her own post to her Instagram, and said: "Happy 3 year anniversary husband!"

"You made me some pretty special promises the day I met you and you have kept every word. You have my back always and if you don’t have my back you have my hand through it all . What a whirl wind. 🤯❤️🥰 I love you always @cammerchant ❤️"

The photos she shared included one taken from the coach as they travelled to the wedding reception, and said her mother "still looks in shock".

The 38-year-old also attached a photo of Cam, which she said was the picture that "came up whilst the whole coach was Googling my new husband."

The couple are married in real life and have a son together. Instagram

Since meeting on season six of Married At First Sight, Jules and Cam went on to get married in real life, and recently welcomed a baby boy, Oliver 'Ollie' Merchant, in October last year.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since meeting on the show, and in a previous interview with New Idea, Jules couldn't help but gush about her husband and their family dynamic.

“I’m so appreciative of my husband that totally co-parents with me," she said. "Being 50/50 together in parenting allows us both to feel independent in things we like to do for ourselves and keep us the individuals that we are.”