"Sometimes I think we both pinch ourselves from where it all began.. 3 years ago.. That first day & leap of faith, who would of thought our lives would change forever.." he penned.
"What we have laughed about, loved & accomplished in between to today 😍 I cherish every moment & grateful I get to do it alongside you. I couldn’t be more thankful for you, my best friend, my rock. Thank you for being my biggest supporter & you know I have got you always."
The 37-year-old went on to add: "I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you & can’t wait to spend many more with you & smiling & laughing with you everyday @julesrobinson82 ❤️ Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary 😘"
Jules also shared her own post to her Instagram, and said: "Happy 3 year anniversary husband!"
"You made me some pretty special promises the day I met you and you have kept every word. You have my back always and if you don’t have my back you have my hand through it all . What a whirl wind. 🤯❤️🥰 I love you always @cammerchant ❤️"
The photos she shared included one taken from the coach as they travelled to the wedding reception, and said her mother "still looks in shock".
The 38-year-old also attached a photo of Cam, which she said was the picture that "came up whilst the whole coach was Googling my new husband."
Since meeting on season six of Married At First Sight, Jules and Cam went on to get married in real life, and recently welcomed a baby boy, Oliver 'Ollie' Merchant, in October last year.
The couple have gone from strength to strength since meeting on the show, and in a previous interview with New Idea, Jules couldn't help but gush about her husband and their family dynamic.
“I’m so appreciative of my husband that totally co-parents with me," she said. "Being 50/50 together in parenting allows us both to feel independent in things we like to do for ourselves and keep us the individuals that we are.”