The reality star has big plans for her 40th
- by
New Idea
The last 12 months have been a busy time for Married at First Sight’s Jules Robinson.
She welcomed her first child, son Oliver, with husband Cameron Merchant in September, and her shapewear business, Figur, continues to go from strength to strength.
WATCH: MAFS star Jules Robinson celebrates baby Oliver's new milestone
So, it comes as no surprise that finding time to focus on her health and fitness has been a struggle.
But, Jules tells New Idea she’s now set herself a goal of losing 20kg by her 40th birthday in March – and she’s turned to Jenny Craig’s Rapid Results Max program to do it.
“Having such a busy lifestyle and being a full-time mummy and full-time business owner, I just needed help to push ‘go’ on my goals and something that was really easy to follow and do,” she says.
“Jenny Craig has the convenience of my food being brought to my door and I follow a menu and get results.”
Jules has a goal to drop 20kg by her 40th birthday.
Getty
The intermittent fasting program sees Jules fast for 12 hours before starting her nourishment period with the program’s Recharge Bar.
Jules pairs the diet with a regular exercise regimen. But, like many, she’s had to make some changes amid the COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW.
“I had recently made a few particular classes at the gym part of my weekly routine,” she adds. “I was loving it, but now with restrictions, I take the pram to the hills of my area or I strap Ollie to me and off I go.”
Jules says self-care is vital for mums.
Instagram
While Ollie is always “at the forefront of [her] mind”, Jules also acknowledges that self-care is super important for new mums.
“It’s very easy to lose yourself, especially in those first few months of motherhood,” she says.
“I’m so appreciative of my husband that totally co-parents with me. Being 50/50 together in parenting allows us both to feel independent in things we like to do for ourselves and keep us the individuals that we are.”
For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!