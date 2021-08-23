Jules has a goal to drop 20kg by her 40th birthday. Getty

The intermittent fasting program sees Jules fast for 12 hours before starting her nourishment period with the program’s Recharge Bar.

Jules pairs the diet with a regular exercise regimen. But, like many, she’s had to make some changes amid the COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW.

“I had recently made a few particular classes at the gym part of my weekly routine,” she adds. “I was loving it, but now with restrictions, I take the pram to the hills of my area or I strap Ollie to me and off I go.”

Jules says self-care is vital for mums.

While Ollie is always “at the forefront of [her] mind”, Jules also acknowledges that self-care is super important for new mums.

“It’s very easy to lose yourself, especially in those first few months of motherhood,” she says.

“I’m so appreciative of my husband that totally co-parents with me. Being 50/50 together in parenting allows us both to feel independent in things we like to do for ourselves and keep us the individuals that we are.”

